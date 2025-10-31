Most Americans still blame Donald Trump and Republicans for federal government shutdown

Washington D.C. - Forty-five percent of Americans - a simple majority - blame President Donald Trump and Republicans for the continuation of the partial shutdown of the federal government, which has dragged on for a full month.

Meanwhile, just a third of those interviewed, 33%, hold the Democrats responsible, according to the Ipsos poll for the newspaper The Washington Post and ABC News.

The opinion poll results represent a slight improvement for Trump and the Republicans, who - in a flash poll at the start of the shutdown - had been blamed by 47% of respondents, compared to 30% who blamed the Democrats.

In both surveys, 23% said they did not have a formed opinion.

Among registered voters, a majority blame Republicans 46% to 37%. Meanwhile, three in four Americans said they were “very” or “somewhat concerned” about the government shutdown. Liberals are the most concerned, 87%, compared to conservatives, 62%.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 63%, reject Trump’s tenure as the top head of the federal government, up 6% from last April.

Independents’ disapproval of Trump’s performance at the helm of the federal government now stands at 72%, up 12% from April.

Also, the level of rejection by Republicans increased, with 23% -8% more than in April- disapproving of the way the federal government is being run.

The partial federal government shutdown began on October 1, after Congress - with a Republican majority - failed to agree on a continuing resolution for the federal budget.

The House of Representatives passed a resolution on Sept. 19, with only one Democratic vote in favor. But, the Senate, dominated by Republicans 53 to 47 and where 60 votes are needed to bring that measure to a final vote, has failed to advance the resolution.

Democrats have insisted that any resolution extend the law’s Obamacare health plan subsidies, which benefit 24 million people and expire at the end of the year.

Trump and the Republican congressional leadership have ruled out sitting down to negotiate with Democrats over Obamacare subsidies as federal government offices face a partial shutdown.

At a time when nearly 2.2 million federal employees are without pay, 750,000 of them suspended from their jobs, Democrats and Republicans are now facing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) - which benefits 42 million people - running out of funding as of November 1.

