Vieques - A few days after the bombing that killed security guard David Sanes on April 19, 1999, activist Myrna Pagán spoke at the site of an incursion as protesters entered a restricted area of Vieques.

After decades of brutal military practices, the panorama was terrifying: A near-total absence of vegetation. Scorched valleys and hills. Drains filled with an unidentifiable slimy black substance. In those first days, people who spent the night reported they didn’t even hear crickets.

Not even the sound of the waves over the white sands could disguise the merciless attacks perpetrated for six decades in this unlucky corner of Puerto Rico, causing destruction to all of eastern Vieques.

Pagán was there with a group of mothers and fathers from the municipality demanding a permanent end to the military’s activities, both for Vieques and for its children, who had begun entering the restricted zone to commit acts of civil disobedience.

That day, Pagán, a native of San Juan who had been in Vieques for more than 30 years and raised five children here, spoke a phrase that echoed above the fierce winds on the beach: “We are in a death hole.”

Protestors rallying against the military presence in Vieques had numerous motivations: it was a fight for peace, decolonization, economic development, and environmental justice.

Pagán’s calling was the community’s health. At the time, the incidence of cancer in Vieques was 31% higher than in the rest of Puerto Rico. Although not scientifically proven, many believed that number was related to the military’s practices.

File photo dated July 24, 1999 of a public hearing on Vieques Navy operations. From the left, Alba Encarnación and Myrna Pagán. (Archivo)

Her fight against the Navy was personal: she is a cancer survivor and her husband, Charlie Connelly, an ex-military man who turned fervently anti-military in Vieques, died of cancer in 2015. Hence, the “hole of death.”

Twenty years after the Navy’s departure, Pagán continues to draw attention to the community’s health challenges. Now 87 years old, she also paints and writes in addition to her activism. Pagán, who has testified about Vieques before the United Nations (UN), leads Vidas Viequenses Valen, or Viequense Lives Matter. The group is pushing for the rebuilding of a hospital destroyed by Hurricane María more than five years ago, among other issues.

“Health services are not improving and nobody trusts that this hospital is going to be built,” she said.

The government says it has awarded a contract to construct the hospital, but work hasn’t started yet. Meanwhile, the Navy is in charge of cleaning up contaminated areas, a highly complex and expensive process under the supervision of the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which is advancing at a snail’s pace.

Myrna Pagán with her granddaughter Alexandra Connelly. (Archivo)

“They’re cleaning the surface, and studying where work needs to be done,” said the activist. “They say it will take 20 more years to clean it up. When will that be?”

Pagán, who like other Viequenses is very concerned about gentrification (“we are disappearing,” she says), recently went to the old military observation point in eastern Vieques, where Sanes died. The site of military attacks for 60 years, the area remains contaminated but the greenery has returned. “One can marvel at the beauty,” she declares.

It helps her remember why she’s still in Vieques more than 50 years after arriving on the island.

“What keeps one here is nature, the beauty of this island, the sense of concern for the well-being of our neighbors. That feeling lives in us. The community lives in us.”