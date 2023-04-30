Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series of reports to mark the 20th anniversary of the departure of the Navy from Vieques. Visit the special site to see a photographic timeline of the events that marked the fight.

As Rubén Berríos Martínez was arrested at the bombing zone in Vieques on May 4, 2000—after 361 uninterrupted days of civil disobedience—and taken, handcuffed, to a military truck, he exclaimed, angrily: “Yesterday, Lares; today, Vieques; tomorrow, Puerto Rico!”

The Lares uprising was swiftly crushed by the Spanish. The island of Vieques is no worse off than it was when it was mercilessly bombed six months a year by the U.S. Navy, but it remains fundamentally poor and mired in the same problems as the rest of the country. Today, Puerto Rico is more a colony than ever, under the control of a Financial Oversight Board that pulverized what little autonomy the U.S. Congress gave the island in 1952.

It’s been twenty-odd years since that brilliant morning, and 20 since the Navy left Vieques for good. Berríos Martínez, 83, president of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) for more than 50 years, sits in his party’s conference room in front of an emblematic green wall and reflects on the Navy’s exit.

He doesn’t mince words. He says that Vieques taught Puerto Rico a “great lesson” … that “the Americans won’t face the case of Puerto Rico until they’re forced to through a political crisis.”

When more than a thousand people allowed themselves to be arrested to prevent the military’s practices, many becoming human shields amidst bombs and toxins, Washington undoubtedly faced a crisis. “Vieques caused the United States a political crisis, which gradually involved the entire town. And then, under pressure, the United States had to sit down and deal with the problem.”

Berríos Martínez sees in Vieques the start of a series of events that ended, a decade and a half later, with recognition by the United States that Puerto Rico never ceased to be a colony. He recalls a meeting held June 28, 2000, at the White House with then-president Bill Clinton, along with then-governor Pedro Rosselló, former governor Carlos Romero Barceló and leaders Sila Calderón and Carlos Pesquera of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) and New Progressive Party (PNP), respectively.

From Vieques, Berríos Martínez had written to Clinton a three-page letter denouncing the situation on the island, which was later leaked to the Baltimore Sun newspaper with a notation from the president saying “he’s right.” Berríos Martínez remembers that Clinton, addressing him by his first name, gave him the floor to start the meeting. “You have to leave Vieques, the Puerto Rican people are totally against it,” Berríos Martínez said, before highlighting the underlying problem of colonialism and suggesting Clinton appoint a committee to study it.

In this file photo, Rubén Berríos is placed in a military vehicle for transport to the Roosevelt Roads base. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

In December of that year, Clinton established the President’s Task Force on Puerto Rico’s Status. The committee published three reports under different presidents. “And the first thing they determined, which the United States had never before accepted, is that Puerto Rico is a United States territory,” said the leader. That was “a great step forward” that led, years later, to the three branches of the United States government recognizing the colonial character of the Commonwealth and voting to resolve the island’s territorial status.

“Without this step forward, which is largely a consequence of Vieques, there is no future for the decolonization of Puerto Rico,” said Berríos Martínez. He added that he has “no doubt” that the closure of the Roosevelt Roads naval base in Ceiba, which was the largest outside the United States continental territory and came as a result of the closure of the Vieques bombing range, “was a blow to the United States’ interests to remain in Puerto Rico.”

Puerto Rico’s decolonization will advance again when the United States faces “the next crisis,” said Berríos Martínez, which could come in 2024 if Juan Dalmau is elected to the governorship. He believes Dalmau’s election is possible if an alliance with the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana materializes.

“As long as Puerto Rico is in the hands of the PNP or the PPD, absolutely nothing is going to happen, because they’ve settled for the colony,” he said.

Rubén Berríos Martínez, who was arrested twice in Vieques (and once more in Culebra in 1971) and who served three months in jail, was by no means the only civil disobedient. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Berríos Martínez, who was arrested twice in Vieques (and once more in Culebra in 1971) and who served three months in prison, was by no means the only civil disobedient. But he was the most notorious and spent the longest uninterrupted time on the island municipality. Regarding the state of the island today, he blamed “the popular governments and PNP” and recalled that PIP always put forth candidates for mayor and governor.

Reflecting on his 361 consecutive days of civil disobedience, he returns to his original words: “This is a very opportune moment to make ‘Yesterday, Lares; today, Vieques; tomorrow, Puerto Rico’ a reality,” he said. “It all depends on the Puerto Rican people and whether they trust that the government is in the hands of those committed to a good and honest government—and to decolonization.”