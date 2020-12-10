Washington/San Juan - Puerto Rican Joseph Acabá Herrero has been included in the 18-astronaut team selected for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to have two of its astronauts - the first woman ever and the first man in over 50 years – to step on the moon by 2024.

“To have that as a possibility is incredible,” said Acabá Herrero, in a video published by NASA - the National Aeronautics and Space Administration -, when it announced the astronauts selected to train in the program.

In a ceremony at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Vice President Michael Pence read the list of the 18 astronauts selected for Artemis, named after the Greek goddess, twin sister of Apollo, the program that, in 1969, took the first American astronauts to the moon.

“It really is amazing to think that the next man and the first woman on the ... that we just read and they may be standing in the room with us right now,” Pence said.

Acabá Herrero was one of those present at the event. For the Puerto Rican astronaut - born in Inglewood, California, to Puerto Rican parents, Ralph Acabá and Elsie Herrero-, Artemis could become his fourth space mission.

He has been to the International Space Station (ISS) three times - in 2009, 2012, and 2017 - where he has taken the Puerto Rican flag, heard the full “Qué Bonita Bandera” (What a beautiful flag), and had birthdays sung to him in Spanish.

Acabá Herrero has always wanted to go to the moon and plant a Puerto Rican flag there.

Of the 18 astronauts chosen for the program, Acabá Herrero, class 2004, has spent 306 days in space, only surpassed by Christina Koch, the woman who has been in space the longest, with 328 days. Half of the selected astronauts are women.

“Our goal is to go to the moon sustainably, to learn how to live and work on another world,” said NASA chief Jim Bridenstine.

The first unmanned Artemis mission will go to space in 2021. The first crew would have a mission to the moon’s orbit in 2022, aiming at sending four astronauts to the moon by 2024.

Of those four, the first woman and a man would step on the moon. From then on, they want to have missions every year.

In addition to landing on the moon for the first time since December 19, 1972, Artemis missions have the long-term goal of building a space station, called Gateway, capable of supporting future missions to the moon or Mars.

They also aim to have a permanent moon base.