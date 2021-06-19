Washington, D.C. - The Oversight Board is pushing in Congress for Puerto Rico to have “fair” or “equitable” treatment in accessing Medicaid funding, but does not believe the government is prepared to offer all the services that would represent parity with the states.

“There is a whole variety of (Medicaid) services that are mandated on the mainland that are not mandated in Puerto Rico. Does that mean we want them to be mandated as well? No. I think the word (parity) is very political and doesn’t get us to the bottom of the debate. But yes, (we advocate) equal treatment, long-term clarity on Medicaid. Absolutely,” Board executive director Natalie Jaresko told El Nuevo Día.

President Joe Bien has asked Congress to advance legislation to move Puerto Rico toward parity in Medicaid, the program that funds the island’s government health plan and on which much of the local industry depends. Biden has not proposed a specific appropriation.

Without new legislation, funding for the Medicaid program would drop on October 1 - when the new federal fiscal year begins - to about $400 million, compared to the up to $2.842 billion the Puerto Rico government has available to fund its health plan.

A few days ago, the chairman of the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Democrat Frank Pallone (N.J.), told El Nuevo Día that he supports the concept of Medicare parity for Puerto Rico.

In a brief interview Tuesday, Pallone said that ideally, with Medicaid, Congress should do for Puerto Rico “the same thing it does for the states” “for as long as possible.”

But, in response to Jaresko’s comments - which were made on Monday - Pallone said he cannot specify which Medicaid program services the Puerto Rican government can comply with. Nor, he said, can he guarantee what position the majority of his committee members will take.

Like Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), Pallone said it has not yet been determined whether the next Medicaid allocation will be included in the budget bill or another more comprehensive legislation.

The Senate Democratic majority is still considering moving forward with a second budget reconciliation bill that can pass with 51 votes - bypassing the 60-vote filibuster requirement - and which brings together President Biden’s plans for infrastructure, job creation, and family assistance programs. Including the new Medicaid funds in such legislation could be the best short-term scenario for the island. However, it could last a maximum of 10 years.

Bills are pending in Congress to grant equal access to Puerto Rico in Medicaid program.

Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.) has also introduced a bill seeking to allocate a total of $18.5 billion to cover five years of Medicaid appropriations to the island before parity takes effect. Velázquez’s legislation would increase Medicaid appropriations in FY 2022 to $3.35 billion, about $500 million above current funding.

It then proposes appropriations of $3.55 billion (2023), $3.75 billion (2024), $4 billion (2025) and $4.2 billion (2026). As of 2027, there would be no limit on the Island’s access to Medicaid funds.

Jaresko - who is scheduled to meet with Congress and the Treasury this week - insisted that without the approval of a new allocation from the federal government, the Board cannot anticipate the funds the island will have through the Medicaid program.