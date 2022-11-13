Opinión
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
18 de abril de 2024
Nature and gastronomy: the main attractions of Orocovis

In the “Heart of Puerto Rico,” visitors can enjoy ecological escapades, recreational areas, and culinary adventures, while being surrounded by beautiful forests, ponds, and cascades

April 18, 2024 - 11:00 PM

You can see the urban area from a watchtower on Ernesto Ramos Antonini Street.
By Glorimar Muñoz Berly

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Orocovis.- From the point that marks the geographic center of the island, the breathtaking mountains, waterfalls, and rivers are the main attractions that captivate tourists and guides them to ignite their adrenaline by engaging in activities such as hiking, ziplining, and tours available in various areas where Mother Nature embraces the “Heart of Puerto Rico.”

In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the presence of tourists in Orocovis. Enthralled by the fascinating content on social media, these travelers come to immerse themselves in all the activities available at Toro Verde Eco Adventure, a natural park known for its ecological escapades.

Annually, thousands of flock to this town to enjoy attractions like The Monster, a 2.5-kilometer-long cable tour.

At Toro Verde, you will find many adventures to enjoy with your family. 
At Toro Verde, you will find many adventures to enjoy with your family.

“Roughly 200,000 visitors come to Toro Verde, mainly for The Monster and the Toro Bikes; however, we also offer other attractions such as ziplines, bridges, The Beast, and a children’s playground,” emphasized Silvia Rivera, Marketing Director of the recreational facility.

“Many also come for the Roka Dura restaurant, for the forest, and the lakes,” added Juan Miguel Pérez Rivera from the municipality’s Tourism Office.

One of the natural spaces Pérez Rivera refers to is Charco La Guitarra, which is a favorite destination for many. This section of the Bauta River forms a guitar-shaped pool.

A la derecha, el Cerro Mime, cuya ubicación se considera en el mismo centro de Puerto Rico. La cascada La Plazuela o Salto del Cabro, uno de los puntos más frecuentados en el municipio.El río Bauta es de singular belleza y destaca, entre otras cosas, por las coloridas especies de flora que habitan en sus alrededores.
Photos | The charms of Orocovis, the geographical center of Puerto Rico. A la derecha, el Cerro Mime, cuya ubicación se considera en el mismo centro de Puerto Rico.

The charm of the stream is complemented by the La Plazuela or Salto del Cabro waterfall.

“Charco La Guitarra is a popular destination. The road leads you there, but it’s advisable to use a 4x4 vehicle because of to the steep downhill terrain. Once you reach the end of the road, you’ll need to hike upstream for about 5 to 10 minutes to reach the pond,” explained the official.

Another popular destination is the Damián Abajo recreational area, located on PR-157, which serves as a hub for various cultural events, recreational activities, and festivals.

In the urban area, you will find Cerro La Guaira. Once home to one of the first Orocovis communities, it was repurposed into an area suitable for hiking, meditation, or group gatherings. It is no longer inhabited.

En la ruta PR- 155, se encontrará con el Mirador de El Gato.Vista de la plaza pública y de la Parroquia San Juan Bautista.La Parroquia San Juan Bautista se inauguró en octubre de 1838 y, a lo largo de los años, sus estructuras han sido reconstruidas y/o remodeladas.
Orocovis presents countless attractive landscapes. En la ruta PR- 155, se encontrará con el Mirador de El Gato.

A designated path leads to the hill’s peak. During the 10 to 15-minute hike, visitors can admire the variety of plants, flowers, and structures that serve as remnants of the community that once inhabited the area.

And in that historical area, on 4 de Julio Street, the culinary scene is complemented by the snacks at Ríocafé Coffee Shop, where visitors can enjoy a light menu while taking in the wonderful view of the river from the balcony.

Nearby there is Franchella, a novel concept that offers freshly churned ice cream made with locally sourced fruits harvested by local farmers.

For a taste of Orocovis’ longanizas (sausages), the must-visit route is PR-155, known as Ruta de la Longaniza (“The Longaniza Route”). “”here are about 22 restaurants. People go to La Sombra restaurant, that’s why we’re famous. Those are the originals. There are also other restaurants,” mentioned Pérez Rivera.

Very close to the longaniza route is Lago de Matrullas, a vast body of water located on PR-564 that is ideal for fishing, rowing activities, or simply admiring the beautiful view from the shore.

Somos Orocovis
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Glorimar Muñoz Berly
