Delicious longaniza at La Sombra restaurant

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Orocovis.- Doña María Ortiz Rivera supported her family through hard work, running a place where the neighborhood gathered to eat and chat under the shade of a Flamboyán tree. Sausages were her specialty.

Because of this, when her son, Jorge Luis Ortiz Ortiz, took over the La Sombra Restaurant y Longaniza Doña María in the 1980s, he wanted to honor his mother’s legacy by faithfully following her recipe while also expanding the menu’s available items.

They now have six varieties of this delicacy: pork, chicken, pavochón (a turkey-pork blend), tripleta (a combination of three meats), chorizo, and fish, in addition to other culinary delights that make the venue a sanctuary for Puerto Rican cuisine.

At La Sombra, they prepare the famous arroz con longaniza (rice and sausage), accompanied by stewed beans and tostones. The dishes generously portioned and ideal for sharing with family or friends.

The manager, Aracelis Ortiz Torres, who inherited the family business with her three siblings, recalled, “My paternal grandmother, Doña María Ortiz Rivera and my grandfather, Don Pedro Ortiz, opened a small wooden grocery store in 1934. Next to that grocery store was a very large Flamboyán tree.”

“There wasn’t much here back then, and no TVs either. Since this was the main road, people gathered to socialize under the tree. It all began with making sausages. When she was widowed with 14 children, the eldest daughters helped raised the youngest and (Doña María) had to keep the business going forward by herself,” shared the 47-year-old woman.

“My dad bought the business in 1984, then, with my mom Evelyn, they started selling pots of rice with sausage and stewed beans. Later, dad and his brothers, Manuel and Alberto, invented the chicken sausage, which was made from thigh meat at first. The breakthrough came when they made it out of 100 percent chicken breast,” she emphasized.

To meet the high demand for the product, the owners set up four kitchens. One of the kitchens is used exclusively to prepare the sausages, which are made daily in a small factory steps away from the restaurant.

“Everyone that comes here has to eat sausage. Some people say they don’t eat sausage, but I bring them a small piece of chicken or pork and they enjoy it. We currently have six types of sausage: pork, chicken, turkey, tripleta, fish, and chorizo,” she said.

“Chicken and pork sausages are made daily. The pavochón sausage contains turkey and pieces of roast pork. We use bacon as the seasoning base because turkey tends to be dry. The tripleta is made from pernil (roast pork), pork, and ham. The fish sausage is made with red snapper fillet, and the chorizo one is perfect for making chorizo in wine,” she explained.

She confirmed that the most popular dish is the Doña María.

“It’s a platter of rice with pork sausage, stewed beans, chicken sausage, pork sausage, tostones, fried yuca, sweet potato fries, and our house sauce, which is my dad’s recipe. These are dishes meant to be shared,” she explained.

“We have Don Peyo, a mix of sausages and finger foods, mozzarella, and cordon bleu balls. Don Jorge, a dish that serves six people, comes with a variety of sausages. They’re perfect for a chinchorreo (hopping between multiple chinchorros, or kiosks)” she said.

She also emphasized that they offer lunch options such as rice with longaniza, stewed beans, white rice, rice with pigeon peas, and the soup of the day, which varies and could include lentil or grain soup, beef stew, or other choices.

“We sell sausages in half-pound portions with tostones. We also have options like fried meat, grilled salmon, breaded chicken breasts, as well as lunch specials during the week. Our longaniza are also served in stuffed mofongo with garlic, topped with criolla sauce infused with coconut or homemade Alfredo sauce,” she explained.

As for the desserts, she recommended the puff pastry; a giant cheese pastry filled with cream cheese and guava. She also mentioned rice pudding, coconut pudding, and a variety of flans: cheese, vanilla, pistachio, Nutella, and coconut.

“The food here is delicious and affordable because we want our customers to keep coming back. People with all kinds of budgets come here, we have to consider those who can only rely on social security,” she confessed.

The family-run business employs 28 people, the majority of whom are Orocovis locals.

“Candidates for beauty pageants, engineers, teachers, doctors; they all started here. They started here, moved to the United States, and come back to visit us when they come to Puerto Rico because they made the money they used to pay for their studies here. It’s incredibly rewarding to see them grow and come back to visit us. They’re our family,” she revealed.

After running for 88 years, the family business is now in its fourth generation.

“My children work here. I’m the eldest and I’m in charge of the finances. Jessie is responsible for ensuring the quality of longaniza, making sure it stays true to the recipe. Tania manages the floor and dessert preparation. The youngest one, Georgie, is in charge of the purchases,” she said.

“Mom always says this is like Orocovis’ public plaza. It’s a joy, it’s my favorite place. I love Puerto Rico, but this is something special,” she concluded.