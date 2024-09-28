Opinión
Raúl Juliá
28 de septiembre de 2024
"Never seen in any other country": Migration causes Puerto Rico's elderly population to nearly double in 10 years

Research shows that this scenario has not been observed in any other country, while experts reiterate the need for the government to take action

September 28, 2024 - 5:00 PM

According to 2023 data from the U.S. Census, the population aged 65 and older in Puerto Rico has already reached 24%. (Shutterstock)
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
By Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Periodista de Noticias

Between 2010 and 2020, the proportion of the population aged 65 and over in Puerto Rico almost doubled, from 13.1% to 20.8%, and the main reason for this accelerated aging was migration, a factor that is far from the reality of the rest of the world and that worries experts due to the lack of preparation to deal with the consequences.

Puerto Rico
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
