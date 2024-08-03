Opinión
3 de agosto de 2024
86°nubes rotas
How to prepare to be a caregiver for an elderly family member? Physical and mental health experts offer advice

In Puerto Rico, many people assume the complex task of taking care of those who, in other stages, did it for them, without necessarily having a preparation that guarantees an agile and safe treatment

August 3, 2024

We are part ofThe Trust Project
According to AARP estimates, there are close to 500,000 family caregivers in Puerto Rico. (Vanessa Serra Díaz)
Valeria María Torres Nieves
By Valeria María Torres Nieves
Periodista de Noticiasvaleria.torres@gfrmedia.com

Caring for family members in late adulthood can be a task full of ups and downs, with a lot of learning, frustrations and scarcity of support resources. The situation is made difficult, in most cases, because this work is assumed unexpectedly and because of an urgent need, without the person in charge having a formal preparation to carry it out with agility and safety.

