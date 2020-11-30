The New Progressive Party (PNP) majority in the Senate introduced a bill seeking to implement the results of the status plebiscite held last November, in which 52 percent of the voters chose statehood.

The bill also proposes another referendum next year to validate those results, if possible with the endorsement of the federal government.

Senate Bill 1674, introduced last November 24, strengthens the so-called Equality Commission, created under the administration of Ricardo Rosselló Nevares. It proposes a revolving fund to finance the Commission, which cannot be intervened by the Oversight Board, according to the text of the bill.

The fund, totaling $1,250,000, would be “permanent “. According to the bill, the Commission is authorized to request and receive donations. The bill would allow the next governor to call a status referendum through an executive order. Therefore, it will be not necessary for the next -pluralistic- Legislature to pass a bill on a status plebiscite.

The current Legislative Assembly -the body that approved the Electoral Code and the November “Statehood yes-or-no” plebiscite- would debate this bill.

Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced said she will call an extraordinary session before the end of the year. Yesterday, La Fortaleza’s press secretary, Mariana Cobián, said that the date of the session “will be announced in due time”. Senate Bill 1674 gives the next governor the power to hold a referendum with a ballot endorsed by the federal Justice Department, which means access to $2.5 million in federal funds.

The governor could also hold a plebiscite to ratify “the will of the people of Puerto Rico,” reads the bill.

The bill leaves blanks to be filled in by the governor regarding the legislation that would give way to a referendum, such as the date of the event.

The voting process for this plebiscite will be the same as for general elections, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The day of the vote will be a holiday, says the 54-page legislative piece.

Except when the federal government established the question to the voters, if any, and/or the alternatives to be printed on the ballot, both issues will be established by the governor through Executive Order and by publishing the call for the vote, the bill states.

The bill also specifies details on how that status plebiscite should be. For example, it allows absentee voting, which should be requested 45 days before the vote.

It also provides that early voting may be exercised by any person 60 or older, a measure adopted by the State Elections Commission (SEC) for the last general elections as provided by the Electoral Code.

Both absentee and early voting, and a large number of applications, were the main headache last elections.

The bill provides for early voting by mail and in person. However, early voting by mail will not be by certified mail but by regular mail, contrary to last November.

Also, contrary to last general elections, early voting is limited to only four types of voters: those who are bedridden at home or in hospitals; those who have a medical condition that limits or prevents their mobility outside their home; those who live in care centers, and those who in corrections and juvenile corrections institutions.

The bill specifies that no later than 48 hours after the end of the general count, the president of the SEC must send the certification of the results to the governor, to Washington Resident Commissioner, the presidents of the Legislative Assembly, the president of the United States, to U.S. congressional leaders and to the U.S. General Attorney.