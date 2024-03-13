We are part of The Trust Project
New Salary Increase for Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean: $283,000 annually
The executive has also received $257,000 in bonuses since taking the helm of the organization.
March 13, 2024 - 8:54 PM
The executive has also received $257,000 in bonuses since taking the helm of the organization.
March 13, 2024 - 8:54 PM
The Board of Directors of the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) Discover Puerto Rico has approved a new salary increase for its CEO Brad Dean, who will now earn $283,250 annually.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: