13 de marzo de 2024
77°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:New Salary Increase for Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean: $283,000 annually

The executive has also received $257,000 in bonuses since taking the helm of the organization.

March 13, 2024 - 8:54 PM

Brad Dean, Chief Executive Officer de Discover Puerto Rico. (tonito.zayas@gfmedia.com)
José Orlando Delgado
By José Orlando Delgado

The Board of Directors of the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) Discover Puerto Rico has approved a new salary increase for its CEO Brad Dean, who will now earn $283,250 annually.

José Orlando Delgado
José Orlando Delgado
José Orlando DelgadoArrow Icon
