From snakes and other reptiles to plants of various species, the Wildlife Unit of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) used to seize all types of fauna and flora that entered Puerto Rico illegally identified at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. However, at least two and a half years ago, the agency’s office ceased operations, despite the recognition of an all-encompassing crisis in the archipelago, precisely because of the entry of harmful exotic species.