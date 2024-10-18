Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
18 de octubre de 2024
85°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Old Harbor Brewery to hold the “longest” Oktoberfest on the island

The Carolina-based brewery will host a mega event on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

October 18, 2024 - 3:25 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
El Oktobertfest en Old Harbor Brewery será una gran fiesta donde se llevará a cabo su propia versión de la popular celebración alemana, con la cultura puertorriqueña, uniéndolo con cerveza, comida y música en vivo durante todo el día.
The Oktobertfest at Old Harbor Brewery will be a big party where they will hold their own version of the popular German celebration with Puerto Rican culture, bringing it together with beer, food and live music throughout the day. (Suministrada)
Francisco Javier Díaz
By Francisco Javier Díaz
Periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vidafrancisco.diaz@gfrmedia.com

The popularity of beer, both locally and internationally, has grown exponentially in the past decade. In fact, more and more local brands are becoming available in restaurants, bars, and supermarkets across Puerto Rico. The biggest beer celebration worldwide is Oktoberfest, which began more than a century ago in Germany. However, it’s a celebration now replicated in nearly every corner of the world.

RELATED
Tags
Old Harbor BreweryOktoberfestPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Francisco Javier Díaz
Francisco Javier DíazArrow Icon
Francisco Javier Díaz trabaja en El Nuevo Día desde febrero de 1999, cuando formó parte de la publicación semanal "TV al Día". Unos meses más tarde, pasó a ser parte del...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 18 de octubre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: