7 de septiembre de 2024
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Optimism at progress of project to connect Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic with underwater power cable

The businessman in charge of the ambitious proposal believes that the recent statements made by President Luis Abinader validate the efforts headed by

September 7, 2024 - 11:35 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The concept presented by CTDC envisages that the underwater cable would have the capacity to transmit between 500 and 700 megawatts of power in both directions. (Shutterstock)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The chief executive officer of the company that proposes to develop a underwater electric cable between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Rafael Vélez Domínguez, assured that, from the technical point of view, it is possible to fulfill the expectations of the President of Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, who, in recent days, publicly expressed his interest in interconnecting both countries by 2027, an initiative that would give the island, which has been suffering for years from insufficient electricity production, access to new sources of energy.

