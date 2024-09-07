The chief executive officer of the company that proposes to develop a underwater electric cable between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Rafael Vélez Domínguez, assured that, from the technical point of view, it is possible to fulfill the expectations of the President of Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, who, in recent days, publicly expressed his interest in interconnecting both countries by 2027, an initiative that would give the island, which has been suffering for years from insufficient electricity production, access to new sources of energy.