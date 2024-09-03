Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Raúl Juliá
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
3 de septiembre de 2024
87°bruma
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic to collaborate on agricultural production

Minister of Agriculture of the Dominican Republic, Limber Cruz López, invited the Department of Agriculture to join forces with the Department of Agriculture of the Dominican Republic

September 3, 2024 - 5:39 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Minister of Agriculture of the Dominican Republic, Limber Cruz López, and the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture of Puerto Rico, Ramón González Beiró, at the annual convention of the Puerto Rico Agricultural Association. (Suministrada)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

Dorado - The Minister of Agriculture of the Dominican Republic, Limber Cruz López, extended an invitation to the country to create a collaborative agreement with the Department of Agriculture of Puerto Rico, with the objective of increasing and strengthening agricultural production in the region.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoRepública Dominicana
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Efraín Montalbán RíosArrow Icon
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 3 de septiembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: