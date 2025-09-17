Owner of house used by Bad Bunny sues over alleged unjust enrichment

A person who identified himself as the owner of the home that singer Bad Bunny used in videos for his production “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” filed a lawsuit against the aritst and several corporations as he understands that the property has been commercially exploited without fair compensation and without a valid contract.

As part of his series of 31 concerts at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, a similar structure was installed on the stage of the venue, which they call “La Casita”, and that forms the base for his presentations. The residence, located in Humacao, also appears as a photograph in the videos of the songs on the album, as well as in a short film.

According to the lawsuit filed in the San Juan Court, a copy of which El Nuevo Dia obtained, Román Carrasco Delgado, 84, contended that in November 2024 he was contacted by a representative of the co-defendants - which includes the companies Rimas Entertainment, Move Concerts and A1 Productions- to use his residence as the setting for the filming of a short film titled “I Should Have Thrown More Pictures.”

PUBLICIDAD

However, the plaintiff claimed that the scope of the project was never explained to him and that his signature was obtained on a cell phone screen and fraudulently transferred to contracts that he could not read, since he cannot read or write.

In summary, he argued that an employee or representative of the co-defendants requested his consent to use the property as the main stage for the short film, but “did not explain the details (...) nor did he present him with a formal or informal proposal in this regard. However, he agreed, although he did not have detailed knowledge of the form and manner in which La Casita would be used”.

“During the same month of November 2024, employees and/or agents of the co-defendants began work to clean and prepare La Casita to begin the filming of the short film (...) At that date, Don Román was still unaware of the details of the use of his property," he said in the document.

“Upon inquiring about the details of the agreement, officials of the co-defendants requested Don Román’s signature on the blank screen of a cell phone. Said officials digitally and fraudulently transferred said signature to two different contracts. Initially, these contracts were not delivered to Mr. Román, nor were their contents explained or read to him”, alleged the plaintiff’s legal representation.

Carrasco Delgado contends that, despite receiving two initial payments of $2,400 and $2,800, he never gave valid consent and that the defendants made millions of dollars in profits by exploiting his property, alleging that the consent to the “contracts” was “a flawed one.

PUBLICIDAD

He added that the co-defendants took advantage of his poor schooling to deceive him, which makes such agreements “totally null and void.”

In the lawsuit, Carrasco Delgado, also alleges that it was not until July 2025 that he obtained a copy of the contracts that allegedly only contemplated the use of “La Casita” for the filming of the short film and no other purpose.

“In gross disregard for the interests of Don Román, and without any permission from him, the co-defendants used the measurements and photos taken of Don Román’s Casita to build an exact copy of it inside the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, to be used in Bad Bunny’s concert series called ‘No me quiero ir de aquí,’” his attorney stated in the lawsuit.

Therefore, he claims $5 million for unjust enrichment and an additional $1 million for damages and mental anguish, alleging that his peace of mind was disturbed when his home, in turn, became a tourist attraction that is allegedly visited daily by a “large number of people who stop in front of or penetrate the perimeter”.

He also argued that the property has been the subject of publications on social networks and sales of products with the image of the structure, from which he does not receive any benefit.

Bad Bunny will perform this Saturday his last concert of the residency “No me quiero ir de aquí: Una Más”.

Fans will also be able to enjoy the show through the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

---