Bad Bunny adds another date to his residency at the “Choliseo”: “One more”

Bad Bunny definitely doesn’t want to leave, so he officially announced the extension of his historic residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

The news was revealed just days after the culmination of the show’s 30th performance “I don’t want to leave here”.

The artist of “DeBÍ DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” confirmed through his Instagram account that a new date will be added, scheduled for Saturday, September 20, with tickets go on sale this coming Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. .

“One more”, said Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in the published post.

As published on the website of the world-caliber artist, the sale of tickets for this new function will be exclusively for residents of Puerto Rico. For the same must be registered at www.nomequieroirdeaqui.com The ticket sale will be on Wednesday, September 17 and will be exclusively online.

It was also announced that “No me quiero ir de aquí: Una Más” will be streamed live on Prime Video and Twitch.

Since last July 11, Bad Bunny made the Coliseo de Puerto Rico his home and received thousands of visitors from all over the world to be part of the 30 performances -all with a unique and unrepeatable show-, which led many to return to the Choliseo on more than one occasion.