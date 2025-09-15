Opinión
15 de septiembre de 2025
Bad Bunny adds another date to his residency at the “Choliseo”: “One more”

The news was revealed this Monday after the 30th “show” of”No me quiero ir de aquí"

September 15, 2025 - 12:34 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Bad Bunny at the 22nd performance of the residency concerts. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez
By Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez
Periodista de Entretenimientobarbara.sepulveda@gfrmedia.com

Bad Bunny definitely doesn’t want to leave, so he officially announced the extension of his historic residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

The news was revealed just days after the culmination of the show’s 30th performance “I don’t want to leave here”.

The artist of “DeBÍ DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” confirmed through his Instagram account that a new date will be added, scheduled for Saturday, September 20, with tickets go on sale this coming Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. .

“One more”, said Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in the published post.

As published on the website of the world-caliber artist, the sale of tickets for this new function will be exclusively for residents of Puerto Rico. For the same must be registered at www.nomequieroirdeaqui.com The ticket sale will be on Wednesday, September 17 and will be exclusively online.

It was also announced that “No me quiero ir de aquí: Una Más” will be streamed live on Prime Video and Twitch.

Since last July 11, Bad Bunny made the Coliseo de Puerto Rico his home and received thousands of visitors from all over the world to be part of the 30 performances -all with a unique and unrepeatable show-, which led many to return to the Choliseo on more than one occasion.

At each of the presentations, Bad Bunny welcomed celebrity guests to the pink casita located inside the facility, where they danced to the rhythm of Puerto Rico and witnessed the overwhelming affection and support the 31-year-old vegabajeño received night after night.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez
Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez
Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez es madre de dos niñas y cuenta con un bachillerato en Periodismo de la Escuela de Comunicación Ferré Rangel de la Universidad del Sagrado Corazón. En 2017, trabajó...
