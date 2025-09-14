Pablo José Hernández Rivera and Mónica Pascual have already chosen the name of their firstborn son
The couple selected it in honor of their respective grandparents
September 14, 2025 - 7:37 PM
The resident commissioner in Washington, Pablo José Hernández Rivera, revealed to El Nuevo Día what name he will give to his firstborn, who will be born in January.
With evident pride and joy, the also president of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) announced that the baby will be named Vicente Rafael Hernández Pascual.
Asked if the selection of the name with his wife, Mónica Pascual, had been difficult, he replied: “She was very insistent that it be that one”.
“Monica’s grandfather is Adrian Vicente,” said the lawyer, explaining why they chose the name Vicente.
In July, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child and that it would be a boy. Hernández Rivera recalled that, since they began looking for names, they had ruled out naming him Rafael, after his great-grandfather, former governor Rafael Hernández Colón.
He did not want to reveal the second name choices that were on the table because, he said, if a second baby comes along, the couple does not want the child to know that he or she was baptized with a name that was a second choice.
“If a second (baby) comes later and we name him that name, I don’t want him to know it was.... I don’t want him to know it was the second choice,” the resident commissioner told this media outlet.
In passing, he indicated that his wife’s pregnancy, who is in her fifth month of gestation, is going “well”.
