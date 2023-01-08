21 de diciembre de 2022. San Juan, PR. Entrevista de fin de año con el gobernador Pedro Pierluisi, llevada a cabo en La Fortaleza, Viejo San Juan. FOTO POR: Carlos Giusti/GFR Media
21 de diciembre de 2022. San Juan, PR. Entrevista de fin de año con el gobernador Pedro Pierluisi, llevada a cabo en La Fortaleza, Viejo San Juan. FOTO POR: Carlos Giusti/GFR Media (Carlos Rivera Giusti)

Washington – In the U.S. Senate, Governor Pedro Pierluisi will seek to awaken interest in the debate over Puerto Rico’s political status, an issue that the legislative body has not considered in a public hearing for a decade.

💬See comments