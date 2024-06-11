The governor reacted to criticism from Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, who indicated that it would be “a big mistake” to call for a new consultation that is not regulated by Congress
Washington D.C. - On Tuesday, Pedro Pierluisi defended the potential call for a new Puerto Rican plebiscite, which could be based on the federal bill that proposes to consult the voters of Puerto Rico on the alternatives of sovereignty in free association, independence and statehood.
