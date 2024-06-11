Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
11 de junio de 2024
89°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Pedro Pierluisi defends potential local plebiscite in November

The governor reacted to criticism from Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, who indicated that it would be “a big mistake” to call for a new consultation that is not regulated by Congress

June 11, 2024 - 4:20 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Pedro Pierluisi defended a possible local plebiscite in November. (Xavier Araújo)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - On Tuesday, Pedro Pierluisi defended the potential call for a new Puerto Rican plebiscite, which could be based on the federal bill that proposes to consult the voters of Puerto Rico on the alternatives of sovereignty in free association, independence and statehood.

RELATED
Tags
Pedro PierluisiNydia VelázquezJenniffer GonzálezPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 11 de junio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: