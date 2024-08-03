Opinión
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Pedro Pierluisi says Juan Dalmau’s comments on Venezuela were inappropriate

The governor criticizes the statements of the Puerto Rican Independence Party’s gubernatorial candidate, drawing an analogy between the situation in the South American country and Puerto Rico

August 3, 2024 - 5:41 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Pedro Pierluisi described as "very regrettable and reprehensible" the statements made by Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau regarding the electoral process in Venezuela. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

Dorado - Governor Pedro Pierluisi considered Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau’s recent comments inappropriate, repudiating Dalmau’s comparison of Venezuela’s situation after Sunday’s elections with the actions of the New Progressive Party (PNP) in recent electoral events in Puerto Rico.

Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
