The governor criticizes the statements of the Puerto Rican Independence Party’s gubernatorial candidate, drawing an analogy between the situation in the South American country and Puerto Rico
August 3, 2024 - 5:41 AM
Dorado - Governor Pedro Pierluisi considered Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau’s recent comments inappropriate, repudiating Dalmau’s comparison of Venezuela’s situation after Sunday’s elections with the actions of the New Progressive Party (PNP) in recent electoral events in Puerto Rico.
