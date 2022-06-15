💬See comments
Governor Pedro Pierluisi supported yesterday a 1 percent increase in the short-term rental tax as an option to bring funds for municipalities, at a time when the Oversight Board insists on the elimination of the Equalization Fund.
Wednesday, June 15, 2022 - 1:36 p.m.
