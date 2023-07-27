Governor Pedro Pierluisi, meet on Tuesday with five democrat senators in Washington as he sought aid for the bill on the status for Puerto Rico.
(Carlos Giusti/Staff)

Washington D.C. - If he decided to hold a local plebiscite in 2024, Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi thinks that a model legislation could be H.R. 8393 -now H.R. 2757-, the bill approved last December in the U.S. House.

