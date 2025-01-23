Opinión
Raúl Juliá
24 de enero de 2025
82°nubes dispersas
PNP legislators and Democratic leader in Puerto Rico present 2024 plebiscite results to members of Congress

Luis Dávila Pernas indicated that, in their meetings this week and before the trip to Washington D. C., they have discussed the blank ballots left in the consultation

January 23, 2025 - 3:43 PM

Meetings with Democrats, which included Dávila Pernas, included House Natural Resources Committee Minority Leader Jared Huffman (California).
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.

Washington D. C. - Together with the president of the U.S. Democratic Party in Puerto Rico, a group of New Progressive Party (PNP) legislators held meetings this week in Congress to present the results of the most recent plebiscite, after which the Puerto Rican Senate called for the archipelago's admission to statehood.

Tags
PNPPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
