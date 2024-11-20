Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
20 de noviembre de 2024
82°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Power system transformation will sail against the tide in the face of Donald Trump’s comeback

Uncertainty over the next four years ranges from the availability of funds to the level of federal intervention in public policy

November 20, 2024 - 11:42 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
For the head of the Department of Energy, Donald Trump (photo) appointed Chris Wright, a natural gas and oil industry executive considered a climate change denier. (Evan Vucci)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The detour of appropriations intended to promote renewable energy, changes in focus in the use of funds pending commitment, and a “flood” of new fossil fuel projects are some of the possibilities that, according to industry insiders, figure in Puerto Rico’s future with the return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency and his appointment to head the Department of Energy (DOE) of Chris Wright, a natural gas and oil industry executive considered a climate change denier.

RELATED
Tags
Donald TrumpFEMA
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 20 de noviembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: