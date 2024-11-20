Uncertainty over the next four years ranges from the availability of funds to the level of federal intervention in public policy
November 20, 2024 - 11:42 AM
The detour of appropriations intended to promote renewable energy, changes in focus in the use of funds pending commitment, and a “flood” of new fossil fuel projects are some of the possibilities that, according to industry insiders, figure in Puerto Rico’s future with the return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency and his appointment to head the Department of Energy (DOE) of Chris Wright, a natural gas and oil industry executive considered a climate change denier.
