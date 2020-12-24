Ralph Kreil, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), asked to correct any “gaps”, if any, in employment guarantees for the public corporation workers in the transition to LUMA Energy.

Starting in mid-2021, LUMA would be in charge of PREPA operations, as part of a 15-year contract announced last summer. At that time, the government promised job stability for PREPA employees and that it would be them, not LUMA, who would decide whether or not to join the consortium.

But, according to Kreil, that is not what is happening because, instead of an automatic transfer of functions- if the employee decides so- “LUMA is posting positions”.

”If an employee wants the job, he or she has to apply for an interview. LUMA decides whether to make the offer and then the employee says whether he or she accepts it or not. That’s not what I was told all the time, and I am concerned about it,” he said.

”PREPA employees are our most important asset and they are committed and have the experience. So, we want to make sure that what was discussed in the evaluation and hiring process regarding employment guarantees for workers is consistent with what is happening and that, if there were any gap between that concept and what is established in the final contract, it will be corrected,” Kreil stressed.

He added that, for PREPA Governing Board, “it is vital that all (PREPA) employees” have the option to decide whether to accept LUMA’s job offer.

”We have very good, very professional people who do their jobs very well and are afraid of having to interview and re-qualify for something they know they can do professionally, and I understand them,” he said.

LUMA indicated in writing that the company “will continue to comply” with the laws of Puerto Rico and its obligations as part of its contract, which was ratified by PREPA Governing Board.

”We respect and depend on the talent of PREPA employees, and we value their experience. We encourage PREPA employees to continue applying for employment with LUMA, where PREPA employees are a priority,” said LUMA Energy.

The company stressed that no PREPA employee will lose his or her job due to the transaction.”Those who choose not to apply for employment with LUMA will remain in PREPA or will be transferred to other government agencies, as established in Law 120 of 2018. The LUMA Energy contract does not and cannot attempt to change that law,” the consortium added.