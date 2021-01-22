The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) awarded a $9 million contract to the consulting firm Burns & McDonnell to manage the Puerto Rico Electric Grid Revitalization Program.

This program includes the infrastructure modernization plan to be developed over 10 years and will be covered with the $10.7 billion package the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) obligated last September.

Although the contract was signed in August, it was not until this month that it became public when the Missouri-based company announced it on its website.

According to the Comptroller’s Office record, it is a “management consulting” contract and runs through June 30. Burns & McDonnell executives charge between $115 and $310 an hour, and can also claim expenses such as transportation, lodging, and meals.

PREPA’s Deputy Executive Director of Operations, Fernando Padilla, defended the contract, stressing that internally “we do not have the amount or type of specialized resources” to manage the Power Grid Revitalization Program.

He also indicated that the contract is financed through funds from FEMA and the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program and that it was awarded “after a competitive process.”

“This program is extremely technical, and FEMA had never awarded such an allocation within any U.S. jurisdiction. It is the largest in FEMA’s history, and we wanted to get things right from the beginning,” Padilla said.

The modernization plan was submitted to FEMA and approved last December. It was designed to bring the island’s power grid up to current standards so that it can withstand natural events such as Hurricane María.

The document, available at preparevitalizacion.com, includes the replacement of thousands of miles of transmission and distribution cables, substations, and generation systems, among other improvements.

According to Padilla, PREPA wanted to “recruit a company that has had experience with the complexities of these types of programs, which go from the planning phase to project execution and closing phases.”

“We were looking for was a company that could assist us in complying with FEMA obligation processes, with the identified projects, priorities, and regulations... Everything related to design,” he added.