May 29, 2024 - 2:00 PM
May 29, 2024 - 2:00 PM
Three years after LUMA Energy took office, the consortium, the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (AAPP) and the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR) have not established a methodology to calculate the savings that the company has produced as administrator of the electricity grid, although before the contract went into effect the government projected that the efficiencies would amount to hundreds of millions of dollars annually.
