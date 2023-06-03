💬See comments
Chicago - Luis Dávila Pernas, the governor’s representative in Washington, removed the director of the Florida office of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), Jessica Alcocer.
- ⎙
Saturday, June 3, 2023 - 2:35 p.m.
Chicago - Luis Dávila Pernas, the governor’s representative in Washington, removed the director of the Florida office of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), Jessica Alcocer.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: