13 de junio de 2024
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
prima:Puerto Rican ambassador-designate to Dominican Republic says closing of Roosevelt Roads Naval Base harmed fight against drugs

Juan Carlos Iturregui testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is considering his appointment as U.S. envoy to the Caribbean country

June 13, 2024 - 5:46 PM

Juan Carlos Iturregui, appointed U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic, is managing partner of the firm Milan Americas, which specializes in trade, regulatory and public policy issues. (Captura)
By José A. Delgado
Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. - Speaking of the importance of reinforcing the fight against drug and arms trafficking through the Caribbean, the appointed U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rican Juan Carlos Iturregui, said Thursday that the closure of the Roosevelt Roads naval base in Ceiba left the region in “open waters”.

