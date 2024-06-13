Juan Carlos Iturregui testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is considering his appointment as U.S. envoy to the Caribbean country
June 13, 2024 - 5:46 PM
Juan Carlos Iturregui testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is considering his appointment as U.S. envoy to the Caribbean country
June 13, 2024 - 5:46 PM
Washington D.C. - Speaking of the importance of reinforcing the fight against drug and arms trafficking through the Caribbean, the appointed U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rican Juan Carlos Iturregui, said Thursday that the closure of the Roosevelt Roads naval base in Ceiba left the region in “open waters”.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: