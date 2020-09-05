Washington, D.C. - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a wide lead over President Donald Trump among Florida’s Puerto Rican voters, according to the latest poll.

A poll by Equis Research, whose founders are Democrats, gives former Vice President Biden a 62 percent support, compared to 28 percent for President Trump, the Republican candidate for reelection.

However, neither Puerto Rican nor among Florida Latinos, in general, does Biden reach the support Hillary Clinton had four years ago.

“Joe Biden is doing better than (former Democratic Senator) Bill Nelson - who lost his seat in 2018 to Republican Rick Scott - but worse than Hillary Clinton in the community. It’s still September. We believe there is a possibility that Biden’s numbers will grow,” Carlos Odio, co-founder of Equis Research, said yesterday.

PUBLICIDAD

Equis Research’s poll was based on a sample of 1,081 interviews among Florida’s Hispanic voters, who have 29 of the 538 votes in the U.S. voting centers and are considered key in the race for the presidency.

Among Hispanics in Florida, Biden gets 53 percent support, compared to 37 percent for Trump.

Of the 1,081 who participated in the poll - conducted August 20-25 - 259, or 24 percent, were Puerto Ricans, and a thirty percent were Cubans, who tend to favor the reelection of Republican Trump 55-36.

According to the poll, 51 percent of Puerto Rican voters are fully convinced that they will vote for Biden. Another 7 percent say that their vote is likely to be for the Democratic candidate and 4 percent say they are inclined to support him.

Trump, on the other hand, has 22 percent of Puerto Rican voters on his side. Meanwhile, 4 percent said they will likely support his reelection and another 4 percent said they are inclined to favor him.

Carlos Odio highlighted the broad support Biden has among Puerto Rican women (68-25) compared to Puerto Rican men (51-35). “Puerto Rican women are very pro-Biden and anti-Trump,” Odio said, stressing that they make a difference in the vote of other Hispanic groups.

Biden does not reach the level of support that Clinton had among Puerto Ricans, but Trump does not show progress either. A Latino Decisions poll on the Puerto Rican vote in 2016 - which gathered the opinion of both those who voted in advance and those who went to the voting centers on election day - gave Clinton a 72 percent support.

PUBLICIDAD

The Equis Research poll, meanwhile, shows that 60 percent of Florida’s Puerto Ricans disapprove of President Trump’s work. Only 34 percent fully or partially support him.

A recent ad by Florida’s Democrats and the Republican Lincoln Project group, which campaigns against Trump, sought to focus on the federal government’s slow and inefficient response after the catastrophe caused by Hurricane María in Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017.

In an ad for Florida and Pennsylvania, Joe Biden’s campaign borrowed a song by Puerto Rican Bad Bunny to highlight the message about Trump’s response to the island during Hurricane María and to focus on the image of the U.S. President tossing paper towel rolls at Puerto Ricans two weeks after the hurricane hit Puerto Rico.

Trump’s campaign responded with a video on social media using Bad Bunny’s song “Hola, quién soy.” In the video, Biden appears in a blank stare while the “bad bunny” sings “Hola, quién soy (Hello, who am I?)”.

Biden’s campaign asked the Puerto Rican artist for permission to broadcast his ad.

The Hispanic vote

In terms of the overall Hispanic vote in Florida, Biden leads Trump 53-37. The 2016 exit polls by television networks showed that 66 percent of Latinos favored Clinton, with 28 percent supported Trump.

The recent Real Clear Politics poll average gives Biden a 3.3 percent lead in Florida.

Early voting in Florida begins on October 19. Voters have until October 5 to register.