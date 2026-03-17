Puerto Ricans join international campaign to send medicines to Cuba

Given the shortage of medicines facing Cuba, Puerto Rican organizations and citizens have joined an international humanitarian aid campaign to raise funds and send specialized treatments to the Caribbean island.

The initiative is part of the international campaign “Cuba: Global Solidarity Against the Siege, No More Blockade”, which will have one of its climaxes on March 21, when dozens of humanitarian fleets from different countries are expected to arrive in Cuba.

Reverend Eunice Santana and Carlos Vega indicated, in a press conference, that the local effort is aimed at addressing the lack of medicines, attributed to the worsening of the embargo imposed by United States.

They added that, in recent weeks, dozens of people and organizations in Puerto Rico have joined the collection of donations.

Santana pointed out that Cuba has for decades developed an internationally recognized universal health care system that has provided medical assistance to vulnerable communities in different countries.

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“Cuba has achieved some of the highest general health indexes in the world. Cuba has also collaborated with medical brigades to bring health services to remote places and to the most disadvantaged populations and communities of our America and many other countries. Cuba will not be alone as long as there is love and solidarity towards our fellow men and women and Puerto Rico will be part of this important gesture of international solidarity,” she said.

For his part, Vega explained that the shortage of medicines is largely due to the decrease in domestic production and limitations in the importation of raw materials, as well as the need for investments in infrastructure for the manufacture of drugs.

He also indicated that Cuba has internationally recognized research and pharmaceutical production centers, including the development of vaccines against COVID-19.

“Today we are called to build humanity. The Cuban people need our solidarity in this moment of humanitarian emergency. In times of need, Puerto Rico has received the love and solidarity of thousands of brothers and sisters from the Caribbean and the world. Today, regardless of political preferences and inclinations, it is time to do the same with Cuba. It is what love dictates,” added the reverend.

As part of the campaign, funds raised will be channeled through the Hatuey Project, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to sending medicines to the island, including treatments for conditions such as pediatric cancer.

Those interested in making a contribution can send a check payable to Centro de Comunicación Social Pedro Baigés Chapel to the address: Calle Vasallo 142, San Juan.

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Donations can also be made through ATH Móvil at the following numbers: (787) 510-2201 (José Rodríguez Báez), (787) 309-0908 (Carlos Vega), (787) 920-3482 (Judith Morales) and (939) 314-7770.

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