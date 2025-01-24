Opinión
Raúl Juliá
25 de enero de 2025
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
"Puerto Rico does not live without immigrants": what effects would Trump's executive orders have on the local scene?

Women human rights lawyers argue that federal authorities cannot force states or municipalities to prosecute foreigners

January 24, 2025 - 12:45 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
In Puerto Rico, CBP intervened with 26,204 persons with undefined immigration status since fiscal year 2022, including 86 minors. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticias adriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

President Donald Trump's swift immigration offensive is keeping this population in Puerto Rico on alert and on edge, with at least eight executive orders that, among other things, require federal prosecutors to investigate cities that do not cooperate with deportations and authorize raids on churches and schools, despite resistance from several U.S. jurisdictions.

Tags
Donald Trump Jenniffer González
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz TiradoArrow Icon
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
