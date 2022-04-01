The cost per kWh will go from 25.50 to 28.82
The cost per kWh will go from 25.50 to 28.82 (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR, Spanish acronym) approved yesterday an increase of 3.32 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), that is a 13 percent increase in the electricity bill, effective today, April 1, through June 30.

