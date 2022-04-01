💬See comments
The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR, Spanish acronym) approved yesterday an increase of 3.32 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), that is a 13 percent increase in the electricity bill, effective today, April 1, through June 30.
Friday, April 1, 2022 - 2:52 p.m.
