Facing the peak period of sargassum expected for the Caribbean waters, Puerto Rico remains in a state of uncertainty over how the central government will deal with the impending invasion of these macroalgae, which will increase its arrival on the coasts in both volume and frequency.

The Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) failed to comply with House Joint Resolution 229, signed into law on January 3, which required the development of a mitigation plan within 90 days. The agency had to submit the plan to the Legislative Assembly on April 3, but the document has not been completed.

Without specifying the reasons for the delay, DNER spokesman Joel Seijo indicated that the plan would be ready “by the end of next week,” early May.

Due to the lack of a unified protocol, the mayors of the coastal municipalities are implementing their own methods to remove sargassum, without having the necessary resources or precise instructions on how to handle it, according to an informal survey by El Nuevo Día among five municipal leaders, who also questioned the lack of communication and direct advice from the DNER.

For example, the mayor of Maunabo, Ángel Lafuente Amaro, stated that it is difficult for them to collect the amount of sargassum they receive and that they sometimes mobilize public works brigades to clean the beaches.

Guanica Mayor Ismael “Titi” Rodríguez said that communication with DNER Secretary Anais Rodriguez has been “terrible” and that his administration is asking for the agency’s help to address the problem, which he said is affecting local businesses. “If we do it (remove the sargassum) without any advice from them (DNER), they fine us and tell us we can’t do the job,” he stated.

His counterpart in Ceiba, Samuel Rivera Baez, claimed that his administration will sign a cooperation agreement with a private company to promote economic development on Los Machos beach and that the work will include the removal of sargassum. “It is a municipal effort,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Culebra, Mayor Edilberto “Junito” Romero expressed surprise when learning of the January 3 law, and, after the interview with El Nuevo Día, he indicated that he would seek information to find out if his municipality could benefit from any of the specific efforts established by the law.

In Rincón, municipal brigades are removing sargassum “with rakes,” according to Mayor Carlos López Bonilla.

Sargassum, whose scientific name in English is Pelagic Sargassum seaweed, is the macroalgae that serve as a floating forest in the oceans due to its capacity as a perfect marine ecosystem for the feeding and reproduction of other living organisms. Pelagic algae are composed of two types of species: Sargassum Fluitans and S Natans.

However, the extreme accumulation along the coast could lead to a public health problem and have a detrimental effect on recreational activities and economic development.

The 2015 protocol

Despite the failure to comply with the law, DNER’s Northeast Ecological Corridor Management Officer, Ricardo Colón, argued that Puerto Rico does not lack guidelines because there is a Protocol for the Management of Extreme Sargassum Accumulation on Puerto Rico’s Coasts. However, this document was drafted and published in 2015 and since then has been the only guideline adopted and recognized by the DNER to address what Colón recognized as an “emergency.”

Colón said that “it is a general protocol for the entire island; what happens is that it dictates that the correct way to address this (excessive sargassum accumulation) is to develop a study and a specific plan by area.”

He admitted that at the moment, the only plan that has been completed is the one that establishes sargassum removal work in Las Croabas and Fajardo Lagoon. “There are plans to create specific efforts in Malena Bay, in Culebra; Mosquito Bay, in Vieques; the Pozuelo area, in Salinas and Guayama; and Sardinera Beach, in Fajardo. They are all in our area of interest, which is the east and south of Puerto Rico,” he said.

According to Colón, the requirement of Resolution 229 is “to extend the same ministerial duty that we already had in those identified areas,” referring to what he considers the 2015 Protocol.

However, the law emphasizes that the order to the DNER to design a mitigation plan is aimed at including, but not limited to, “concrete solutions to the problem of sargassum on the coasts of all Puerto Rico” in addition to the acquisition of the necessary equipment to implement them.

Regarding the equipment, he mentioned that the DNER has purchased six tractors to collect the vegetation once it reaches the coast, but none are yet on the island. “Three will arrive in May and three in June,” he said.

At the request of El Nuevo Día, Seijo said that the DNER paid $960,000 for the six tractors, as well as $409,790 for the purchase of three boats, a conveyor belt, and floating barriers to retain the sargassum before it reaches the coast. However, there is no clear date for when these items will arrive.

More sargassum in the Caribbean than in the Atlantic

With an estimated 13 million tons of this macroalgae floating in the Sargasso Belt (a 5,000-mile stretch of Atlantic Ocean waters from Africa eastward to the Gulf of Mexico) in March, scientists and experts warn that the Caribbean islands, as well as the Keys and the east coast of the state of Florida, will inevitably suffer “major events” of accumulation on the coast.

Professor Julio Morell, who directs the Caribbean Coastal Ocean Observing System (CARICOOS), confirmed that several islands in the Lesser Antilles have already experienced inundated coasts, and said the same will happen in the Greater Antilles, such as Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

“We will see sargassum arriving at the beginning of summer, and then we will see what we will get for July and August, which will be still multiplying and growing,” he said while noting that the season of sargassum has started earlier.

His approach is in line with a recent statement by the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, who said that several thermoelectric plants on the coast of that country have activated their “red light” system due to the amount of sargassum that threatens their operations, reported CNN.

What the Dominican Republic fears happened in Puerto Rico in September 2021, when more than 140,000 LUMA Energy customers were left in the dark after Unit 1 of the Aguirre power plant in Salinas stopped operating. At the time, the Electric Power Authority reported that the plant had stopped operating because sargassum had slipped between the pipes that bring water from the Caribbean Sea to cool the equipment, clogging the filters.

“Here, the accumulation will be in the south and east. The sargassum that comes to the north is small. The problem in Puerto Rico is to be able to implement a public policy, and I favor the public policy to anticipate when it will arrive to stop it before it reaches the coast and then remove it,” said climatologist Rafael Méndez Tejeda, director of the Atmospheric Sciences Research Laboratory at the University of Puerto Rico at Carolina.

The latest report by the Optical Oceanography Laboratory (OOL) of the University of South Florida (USF) highlighted that although it did not reach record amounts, the estimate of sargassum accumulation for last March exceeded the estimates for the same period in 2022 and 2021.

The report added that in April, sargassum would increase to moderate numbers; in May, its reproduction would be continuous; and June would be the month with the peak of sargassum, exceeding 13 million tons.