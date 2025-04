The sound of explosives opening the earth in search of crude oil was the trigger that mobilized the Kichwa Indigenous People of Sarayaku, in the Ecuadorian Amazon. Patricia Gualinga, a member of this indigenous community, led the defense of the 144,000 hectare territory, achieving the expulsion of an oil company, after a 10-year legal battle, which culminated in 2012 with a ruling in favor of the people in the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.