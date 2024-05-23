House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson reaffirmed that the measure would allocate nearly $50 million additional for the PAN
In a voting session where partisan divisions surface, the House Agriculture Committee on Thursday began discussing the farm bill reauthorization project that excludes a transition process for Puerto Rico to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and would allocate nearly $50 million additional for the Nutrition Assistance Program (PAN).
