Ports selected Safe Harbor LLC, which manages 131 other marinas in the US, including the Marina Puerto del Rey in Fajardo.
Ports selected Safe Harbor LLC, which manages 131 other marinas in the US, including the Marina Puerto del Rey in Fajardo.

The Ports Authority (PRPA) selected the company that will be tasked with the remodeling and management of San Juan Bay´s Piers 9 and 10, where it will operate a mega-yacht marina, starting in 2024.

