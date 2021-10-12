Washington, D.C. - As the access to funds has been eased, the Puerto Rico Department of Housing has committed more than $1 billion through the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program to consultancy and project manager contracts for the Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (R3) program.

Since 2019, at least 10 companies have been awarded contracts of at least $50 million through R3. The Housing Department has allocated $3.219 billion to that program to repair or rebuild nearly 20,000 residences damaged or destroyed by Hurricane María. By the end of the year, the goal is to have repaired or rebuilt close to 3,000 units, only about 15 percent.

Four of the main contractors selected by the Housing Department for that R3 program are based in Puerto Rico.

Until last week, the three companies with the largest reconstruction contracts were Thompson Construction Group, Yates Bird, and FR-BLDM, each with $180 million. These agreements went into effect in 2019 - and have been extended in 2021 - to serve as project managers for the R3 program, according to data released by the Comptroller’s Office.

While Thompson´s headquarters are in Sumter, South Carolina, and Yates Bird and FR-BLDM are listed as having main offices in San Juan.

The program’s main consultant, however, is the firm Horne, said Housing Secretary William Rodríguez.

Housing has a $122.5 million contract with Horne. “They have a lot of experience in past events and jurisdictions that received large amounts of money,” Rodríguez said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

Horne´s headquarters are in Ridgeland, Mississippi. But they manage the account from an office in Hato Rey, run by Samir El Hage, an electrical engineer who graduated from the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) in Mayagüez.

According to Horne, the head of its San Juan office also worked on the company’s team linked to the past administration’s Tú Hogar Renace (Your Home Reborn) program - which generated criticism against the Puerto Rican government - and has extensive experience in federally funded programs.

Fairfax, Virginia-based ICF manages part of the R3 grant. Its agreement with the Housing Department totals $63.5 million after some amendments, according to information on the Comptroller’s Office website.

In its “transparency portal,” the Housing Department explained that ICF has been contracted to provide program management services and provide support to the agency in the administration and execution of R3.

ICF’s contract with Housing is just a part of the more than $300 million that the company has negotiated with the Puerto Rican government for reconstruction projects when adding the agreements with the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A).

This ICF contract reflects the complexity of keeping track of the contracting process for reconstruction projects since the data on these companies on the Housing Department’s website is different from that published by the Comptroller’s Office.

Although the Housing Department has committed, in total, about $4 billion of the CDBG-DR funds - coming out of the first $10 billion it can now request as reimbursement - that total is just the icing on the billion-dollar cake.

The government of Puerto Rico is due to receive about $20.223 billion in CDBG-DR funds for reconstruction projects after Hurricane María hit the island in 2017. The CDBG-DR program, under the federal Department of Housing (HUD), funds R3.

After Joe Biden arrived in the White House, HUD removed significant restrictions limiting access to funds.

But, besides, the government of Puerto Rico should access another $45 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), when adding funds for the recovery and reconstruction of the island, according to the Oversight Board, which oversees Puerto Rico’s public finances.

Call for more transparency

In a late September report, the organization Sembrando Sentido stated that to offer proper transparency, the Housing Department’s website must provide more information on the contracting process related to CDBG-DR funds, which has impacted a small portion of the families affected by Hurricane María four years ago.

The organization’s analysis highlighted that more data is necessary, especially on the bidding process and the execution of contracts, to properly follow up on the projects under development.

“A centralized platform is required,” with information from sub-recipients - such as municipalities and offices of the Puerto Rico Executive branch - that can be more easily analyzed, said Sembrando Sentido executive director Issel Masses.

Secretary Rodríguez said that, compared to what other federal jurisdictions have disclosed after natural disasters, the Housing website is the one that “provides the most information ... both in contracting and execution.” “The difference is abysmal,” he argued. The site includes sub-recipients of contracts and fees to be paid.

Masses agrees that Housing has built the best website in the Puerto Rican government, and the Sembrando Sentido report acknowledges that.

However, Masses said that even so, the Housing Department falls short in disclosing data on subcontracts that, for example, are granted through municipalities and other offices that are CDBG-DR funds sub-recipients. They are also behind the Comptroller’s Office in the publication of contracts and their amendments.

In its report, Sembrando Sentido argued that the government of Puerto Rico can look in the mirror of the website created in Paraguay on the use of funds against COVID-19 since it allows tracking of projects.

Among other things, Sembrando Sentido would like to see the “contract management processes” published and to most of the documents available to be read on a computer.

“We spent five or six months evaluating more than 700 documents, 101 bids, and (127) procurements. If all the information that can be published is published, you can see the progress constantly. You can create an online form that municipalities and other agencies can access to publish information about their contracts,” Masses said in an interview.

Sembrando Sentido examined 93 contracts, of that total, 69.9 percent were awarded to local companies and 30.1 percent to companies outside Puerto Rico. But 63 percent of the largest contracts went to U.S. companies.

As the report acknowledges, Secretary Rodríguez stated that Sembrando Sentido only evaluated a small sample of the contracts, and added that the overwhelming majority of the subcontracts have gone to Puerto Rican companies.

Rodríguez noted that, of the 12 large construction manager contracts, six were signed with U.S. companies and six with Puerto Rican companies or have a joint project with a local company.

“We cannot discriminate against U.S. companies, but if possible, what we want is that the money stays in Puerto Rico and that we can generate that specialized knowledge in Puerto Rico (and) develop it,” added Rodríguez, who pointed out that, although there is knowledge on the island to manage the programs, neither the government nor the companies that are experts in construction projects have managed so much money at the same time.

The Housing Secretary assured that, as part of the process, they have established “very clear metrics for their contractors, with constant monitoring”.

Along with his colleague from the Center for a New Economy (CNE) Raúl Santiago Bartolomei, planner Deepak Lamba Nieves, the entity’s Research Director, conducted, in September 2018, a study of the first 11 months of the recovery process after Hurricane María that revealed that federal agencies had allocated barely 10 percent of the first $5 billion invested to local companies.

Lamba Nieves said that he does not doubt the experience of companies like Horne to advise the Puerto Rican government, but, “if that capacity developed does not stay in Puerto Rico, we are not going to have it for the next storm " on the island.

“There is a group of companies, globally, that are willing to do disaster-related work. But most of those companies can’t do it because they are dedicated to managing contracts,” Lamba Nieves said.

Some U.S. companies are ahead of Puerto Rico’s in their financial power to get projects underway and even “have their own warehouses of materials to control price levels and provide them to subcontractors,” added the CNE Research Director.

In any case, this first evaluation of the amount of the contracts reflects the potential of Puerto Rican companies and the island’s economy.

Lamba Nieves said that it is possible to seek alternatives to empower Puerto Rican businesses, and highlighted the case of the Municipality of Jayuya, whose Mayor Jorge González created an office to implement FEMA-funded projects with workers from his administration.

Masses pointed out that HUD’s 1968 law requires that 20 percent of the total value of contracts go to businesses with owners who are minority individuals (10 percent) and/or are minority women entrepreneurs (10 percent).

However, Masses said, business owners, are not always aware that they must get the certification required by HUD.