20 de octubre de 2025
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Repair to the Superaqueduct could leave several municipalities without water: this is what PRASA says

The work will begin on Tuesday and is expected to last 36 to 48 hours

October 20, 2025 - 9:49 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Richard I. Colón Badillo
By Richard I. Colón Badillo
Periodista de Breaking Newsrichard.colon@gfrmedia.com

A 72-inch break was identified in a Superaqueduct line around noon this Sunday in the Manatí area, and its repair could affect drinking water services in 15 municipalities this week.

RELATED

According to a press release issued by the Puerto Rico Aqueducts and Sewers Authority (PRASA), the repair work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday and is estimated to take between “36 to 48 hours of continuous work, subject to ground and weather conditions.”

Although PRASA has not determined the exact number of customers that could be impacted by this work, it did mention possible service interruptions in towns like Manatí­, Vega Alta, Dorado, Barceloneta, Morovis, Vega Baja, Caguas, Gurabo, Juncos, San Juan, Trujillo Alto, Carolina, Loí­za, Bayamón and Guaynabo.

“It is very big.... what the Authority (PRASA) executives are telling me is that there is a lot of weeds. PRASA personnel are already monitoring everything today (Sunday), so they can begin bringing machinery along PR-685 tomorrow (Monday). Those passing by PR-685 who see a puddle of water, it’s precisely because of this problem,” said Manatí mayor José Sánchez, in a video posted on his social networks.

The breakdown, according to the official, is drawing thousands of gallons of water and PRASA will have to empty the Superaqueduct to address the situation, which will cause the lack of service to some clients.

In its press release, PRASA detailed that the repair requires “specialized clearing and excavation work, due to the fact that the rupture is located in an area of difficult cross-country access”.

“At this moment we are attending the emergency together with our technical and operations personnel to guarantee a quick and effective response to this event. As part of the emergency, we are working on an action plan that will allow us to address the situation as quickly and safely as it deserves,” PRASA executive president Luis Reinaldo González Delgado said.

The statement also indicated that PRASA is in contact with the mayors and leaders of the municipalities served by this line to “ensure a coordinated response to the situation”.

They also stated that they are planning the establishment of oasis and the mobilization of water trucks. These details will be reported soon, they said.

“PRASA urges the public to remain alert to official updates and to stock up on water tomorrow, Monday, in anticipation of possible temporary service interruptions,” they stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Richard I. Colón Badillo
Richard I. Colón BadilloArrow Icon
