14 de julio de 2024
prima:Republican government program: no support for statehood and seeking to deport millions of undocumented immigrants

Ahead of the party’s presidential convention, which begins Monday, Democrats have linked Donald Trump’s agenda to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025

July 14, 2024 - 2:00 PM

José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - In the run-up to Thursday’s acceptance, for the third consecutive election, of the Republican nomination for the White House, former President Donald Trump and his team took it upon themselves to exclude from the Grand Old Party (GOP) agenda, for the first time in 52 years, language that favors statehood for Puerto Rico.

