Ricardo Rosselló Nevares’ return to the Puerto Rican political arena comes at a time when both the Department of Justice and the Office of the Election Comptroller (OCE) are conducting investigations into his political campaign spending and his attempts to vindicate himself after stepping down as governor in 2019.

Rosselló Nevares’ attempts to revamp his image - except for his recent candidacy for statehood lobbyist in the U.S. House through a direct-nomination vote- were linked to his campaign committee funds registered with the OCE, which raised alarms for possible irregularities and is the subject of an investigation by the Department of Justice. The agency is investigating DR Consulting, in particular, which received $200,000 in public relations fees.

Justice Secretary Domingo Emanuelli said in written statements that the Justice Department is conducting an active investigation into the events related to DR Consulting. He added that at this stage, the investigation is not yet focused on a particular person

Likewise, the Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit against the Texas Armoring Corporation and its main executive, Ronald Trent, demanding the return of the money paid for an armored car for the former governor, which was never delivered.

The OCE is investigating the origin of the money used to pay Rosselló Nevares’ ads for last Sunday´s election. Two ads were published in a regional newspaper without complying with the Political Campaign Financing Oversight Act (Act 222-2011), which establishes that each ad must inform who paid for it, according to Electoral Comptroller Walter Vélez.

“We are investigating all the campaign ads that were published in the media and that don´t seem to comply with the law, since they did not specify the person who paid for that ad or who made the expenditure for that ad,” Vélez said.

Rosselló Nevares stepped down in July 2019 following mass protests triggered by his homophobic, and sexist expressions in a chat.

While clinging to the governors’ seat, Rosselló Nevares sought mechanisms to clean up his battered image, as could be seen in his income and expense campaign committee report filed with the OCE. Back then, the committee paid DR Consulting $200,000.

“The question for us is whether the payments were related to what the law provides for, political campaigns. All disbursements have to be linked to a political campaign. Justice spoke and said that, in the case of DR Consulting, they are going to investigate,” Vélez said.

El Nuevo Día learned that the Justice Department’s investigation is active and they are taking affidavits. When the investigation was initially referred to the agency, under the administration of Wanda Vázquez Garced, it was not addressed.

The election comptroller only said: “I can’t elaborate” when asked if Rosselló Nevares’ committee was able to satisfy the OCE’s demands.

Rosselló Nevares’ campaign committee is now completing its dissolution, Vélez said. “They already wrote the check to close the account,” he said.

Lawyer and political analyst Anabelle Torres Colberg noted that there are “open flanks” around Rosselló Nevares which remain unresolved. The challenge for Governor Pedro Pierluisi is to see how to achieve “balance” without him or the New Progressive Party (PNP) being affected, she said.

“There are some chapters that have not been closed and that can go one way or the other. He can become a victim or a person who broke the law and can no longer have a public role within the island and the PNP,” she added.

“The inquiries here are not completed. They seem to be betting that another investigation may go the same way that other complaints that have already been resolved before FEI (Spanish acronym for Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel Office). It also depends on how this internal PNP war develops, and if it somehow influences, unfortunately, the regulatory offices,” added Torres Colberg.

Heading to Washington

According to unofficial results provided by the PNP, two years after leaving La Fortaleza, Rosselló Nevares´ supporters endorsed him with direct-nomination votes to become one of the four statehood lobbyists in the U.S. House.

Preliminary results from the State Elections Commission (SEC) show that most votes went to Elizabeth Torres, Roberto Lefranc, and María “Mayita” Meléndez to fill the lobbyist positions in the House. On the other hand, former legislator Melinda Romero and Zoraida Buxó won the most votes to go to the Senate.

Pedro Pierluisi denied that the possible election of Rosselló Nevares would affect his leadership of the PNP.

“One thing has absolutely nothing to do with the other. I was not on that ballot,” Pierluisi said.

Most of the candidates promoted by Pierluisi were not elected.

The governor overlooked Rosselló Nevares’s election when asked how that would be seen in Washington D.C. “This is positive for Puerto Rico, that we are going to have six (additional) voices in Congress,” he said.

Pierluisi met yesterday at La Fortaleza with those candidates leading the election for statehood lobbyists, among them Rosselló Nevares, who would participate online, as well as Resident Commissioner in Washington D.C., Jenniffer González.

Upon his arrival at the meeting, Romero said he expected Pierluisi to present his agenda and work plan, and that the elected officials could contribute to reaching a “balance” about the work to be done in Washington D.C.

Meanwhile, Buxó indicated that she would take some questions to the governor, which she did not want to specify. “We seek Puerto Rico to be made a binding permanent union offer,” Buxó said.