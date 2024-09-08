Opinión
8 de septiembre de 2024
prima:Santa Isabel scientist discovers microorganism and names it in honor of the Taíno goddess Atabey

The finding of “Atabeyarchaeota” not only expands knowledge of microbial biodiversity, but also underscores the importance of integrating diverse cultural perspectives into science

September 8, 2024 - 5:00 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Beyond honoring his Puerto Rican roots by naming the organism he discovered after Atabey, Valentín Alvarado also contributed to a movement to decolonize the sciences. (Suministrada)
Valeria María Torres Nieves
By Valeria María Torres Nieves
Periodista de Noticiasvaleria.torres@gfrmedia.com

Ever since he was a child, Luis Valentín Alvarado was curious about the world around him and how life on Earth had evolved. That curiosity, which still fills the Santa Isabel scientist with enthusiasm, led him to discover a new group of microorganisms - in a wetland in California - which he chose to name in honor of the Taíno mother goddess: Atabey.

Valeria María Torres Nieves es una periodista feminista de Yauco, Puerto Rico. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico con una doble concentración en Periodismo y Relaciones Públicas. En sus...
