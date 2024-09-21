Marienid Roche Colón has filed two administrative complaints with the Department of Education for noncompliance with the special education services her daughter requires at the Ángela Cordero Bernard School in Ponce, as well as a complaint for institutional mistreatment with the Department of the Family. For her part, Diane Montes Rodríguez fought for almost a month for her son with mobility problems to be placed in a classroom on the first floor of the same school, instead of the last one in the hallway on the second floor.