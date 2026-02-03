Some ferry routes in Puerto Rico temporarily suspended due to hazardous sea conditions

The Integrated Transportation Service (ATI, in Spanish) reported on its social networks that, due to deteriorating maritime conditions, some ferry routes were temporarily suspended.

According to ATI, the Metro ferry service, with the Cataño-San Juan route, has been suspended since 1:30 p.m. yesterday, Monday.

“Ground transportation will be provided with limited capacity,” the agency said.

The agency also reported the cancellation of two island service departures: one from Ceiba to Vieques, scheduled for 8:30 in the morning, and another from Vieques to Ceiba, scheduled for 10:00 in the morning.

ATI spokesman, Armando Reyes, told El Nuevo Día that this type of adjustment is routinely made when adverse weather conditions are recorded.

“They are not completely suspended all day. As soon as the weather is ready for any vessel to sail, service is resumed,” he reported.

People who wish to stay informed about the status of the service can consult www.puertoricoferry.com, as well as the official social networks of ATI and Puerto Rico Ferry.

On the other hand, the San Juan National Historic Site communicated, through a publication on its social networks, that the Paseo del Morro was closed due to heavy surf.

“As soon as weather conditions permit, we will reopen and announce it through this means”, the entity informed.

“Today we also have strong wind gusts as well as downpours, for your safety be very careful when walking, do not leave minors unattended and do not climb on the walls," he urged.

Earlier, the National Weather Service (NMS) warned that a storm surge associated with a cold front and increased winds will continue to affect all waters off Puerto Rico.

Currently, a small craft operator warning is in effect.

Also, a coastal flood warning and a severe undertow warning remain in effect, due to the possibility of breaking waves of around 18 feet. These warnings are expected to remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In view of this situation, the SNM urged the public to stay out of the waters.

Several mayors also joined the call for precaution, urging people to stay indoors because of the risk of flooding, landslides and sea currents.

---