In a month, José Hernández Quiñones will turn 48 and his chronic kidney disease is taking its toll on him since he pays for the care he needs. That is why this Arecibo native, who lives in Humacao, expressed his disappointment with the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in the federal government’s case against José Luis Vaello Madero when the highest court ruled that excluding Puerto Rico from Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is not unconstitutional.