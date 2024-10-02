Although the number of new voters remained lower than in past cycles, the progress leaves the door open to a greater impact in the upcoming elections
Although the number of new voters remained lower than in past cycles, the progress leaves the door open to a greater impact in the upcoming elections
The notable increase in registrations and reactivations in the last weeks, prior to the closing of the electoral registry, could have an impact on the results of the upcoming elections, considering the participation rates and the tendencies that new groups of voters tend to show, added to the possibility of a close race, according to several experts consulted.
