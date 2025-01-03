The incoming senatorial leader submitted 100 bills and resolutions on the first day of the new administration
January 3, 2025 - 12:25 PM
The incoming senatorial leader submitted 100 bills and resolutions on the first day of the new administration
January 3, 2025 - 12:25 PM
Legislation aimed at approving a “reimbursable incentive” for the second consecutive year, bills related to the concepts of religious freedom and the level of intervention that parents can have in the education of their children in the public system, and exemptions to government reconstruction works are among the hundred or so measures presented by incoming Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, as soon as the members of the Legislative Assembly were sworn into office on Thursday.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: