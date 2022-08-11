If the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is implemented on the island, some Nutritional Assistance Program (NAP) participants would find themselves at a crossroads, as they would end up working in low-wage jobs that provide little opportunity for promotion, warns an analysis conducted by the Center for a New Economy (CNE).

The study comes after the federal government revealed the results of another analysis on the transition from one NAP to SNAP.

Transitioning to SNAP would involve, among other things, complying with the program’s general requirements, which include that participants who are work-eligible adults without dependents (ages 16 to 60) who “do not meet the ABAWD work requirement face a time limit on their benefit receipt of 3 months in a 36-month period”.

“In practice, however, many nutritional assistance beneficiaries end up in lousy, dead-end jobs from which they cannot escape without losing benefits. This is what some scholars have called the employment trap,” concludes Sergio Marxuach, CNE Policy Director, who was not available for an interview yesterday.

“It appears that the benefits of implementing SNAP in Puerto Rico outweigh the costs, provided that adequate measures are taken to try to protect, or reduce the impact on, those who may be negatively affected by the transition from NAP to SNAP,” says Marxuach in the analysis and adds that the most important thing is “to minimize the negative consequences that particular groups would face”.

The CNE analysis indicates that there is another argument in favor of extending SNAP to Puerto Rico: it ends “Congressional discrimination against the residents of Puerto Rico in the application of nutritional assistance programs”.

However, the study stresses the risks for those required to work to access the assistance. “Many people subject to these requirements end up in low-skill, low-wage jobs that provide little opportunity for advancement or for acquiring valuable skills. Second, studies of work requirements find that their economic impact has been meager at best, and statistically insignificant at worse,” the study says.