Legislation that has sought to accelerate the fiscal exit has been shelved in the U.S. House of Representatives and has not been introduced in the Senate
August 27, 2024 - 10:45 AM
Washington D.C. - As a party, the Democrats have pledged in their new governing platform to promote the departure of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) - which will celebrate eight years next weekend in control of the finances of Puerto Rico’s elected government - but the chances of achieving that goal are still a long way off.
