27 de agosto de 2024
prima:The Democratic Party stated that it will seek to dissolve the FOMB, although it is still seen as a distant goal

Legislation that has sought to accelerate the fiscal exit has been shelved in the U.S. House of Representatives and has not been introduced in the Senate

August 27, 2024 - 10:45 AM

Robert Mujica, executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board. (Nahira Montcourt)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - As a party, the Democrats have pledged in their new governing platform to promote the departure of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) - which will celebrate eight years next weekend in control of the finances of Puerto Rico’s elected government - but the chances of achieving that goal are still a long way off.

